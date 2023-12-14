MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo’s latest Instagram posts were of her serving up holiday-time Grinch glam.

The Grammy-winning singer posted photos of herself as “The Grinch who SLAYED Christmas” on Instagram Dec. 12. The snapshots showed her full-on transformation into the iconic character — including his green hue, unique nose and wispy fingers.

The singer amped up the look by wearing a straightened and curled green wig styled by Ashanti Lation. Her beauty beat — done by her go-to makeup artist Alexx Mayo — was cut-crease green eyeshadow, thin dark eyebrows, and strong applications of highlight, blush and contour. Her lips were lined with black and filled in with green hues.

The “About Damn Time” singer’s festive outfit was a white dress with matching colored fur trim and peppermint candies all over it. The look was a Hayden Williams design sewn as a custom garment by L.A. Roxx Atelier. The costume was styled by Reginald and Matthew Reisman. The celebrity stylist couple also served as the photo shoot’s creative directors.

Lizzo paired the look with matching shoes, a bedazzled peppermint candy bag and silver-toned jewelry seemingly adorned with diamonds and rubies.

The stunning photos were captured by Los Angeles-based beauty and fashion photographer Bonnie Nichoalds.

The singer also posted a video of herself dressed in the head-to-toe Christmas character ensemble.

In the caption, she wrote, “This Grinch costume is the only thing saving me from depression rn.”

On Nov. 16, Lizzo vulnerably shared that she’s been working through struggles and prioritizing her growth.

Underneath a mirror selfie of herself in a white robe, she wrote, “Hi. I’m working… on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world… but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo.”

Lizzo was sued by three of her former background dancers i n July .

The women — Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez — claimed that the “Truth Hurts” singer subjected them to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment while working with her on the Special tour. The plaintiffs’ lawsuit also targeted Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, and the musician’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley.

Lizzo — born Melissa Jefferson — asked the court in October to throw out her accusers’ case, according to Rolling Stone. The legal motion argued that the dancers’ lawsuit was a “fabricated sob story” to get a “quick payday.”

