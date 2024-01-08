MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo has been posting pics of herself glamorous in the new year, with many fans spotting her weight loss and praising her for the progress. Others, on the other hand, flooded her comments with Ozempic allegations.

On Jan. 1, Lizzo posted a photo of her donning a revealing, sparkly gown and an elegant baby blue coat with a glimmering diamond necklace around her neck.

“Just hard launched 2024,” the caption read. Many commented on her weight loss, telling her she looked good.

“She lost weight, looking good. Always been beautiful.”

“Lizzo, you look amazing.”

“Omg, one of your finest photos yet! A total diva, just gorgeous.”

One commenter had to ruin the positive vibes with a rumor.

“The year of Ozempic.”

“Did you use diabetic medication?

“Looks like she started Ozempic.”

Naysayers flooded her comments section under a post of her flaunting a green fitted dress in a carousel of photos, revealing her sides, which she posted Jan. 2.

The first photo displayed her leaning in and boasting her cleavage. The angle at which the photo was taken made her appear slimmer.

The second slide included a video of the “About Damn Time” singer giving her followers a show by showing off the front, back and sides of the gown. Instead of allowing her to be great, trolls attempted to bring her spirits down.

“That Ozempic out here changing lives.”

Many assumed Lizzo underwent cosmetic surgery to obtain her slim look.

“Went had that surgery, huh?”

“Is this where Ozempic comes in? Showing off weight loss and being proud of that? It’s hard to understand.”

“Girl, if you are losing weight, you should drink plenty of water. Look at all that hanging skin.”

Fans came to her defense, informing trolls that their attempts were feeble.

“One thing about Lizzo is she didn’t let the media stop her shine.”

“Yes, we can all see that Lizzo has lost some weight. However, she is not talking about it, which means she probably wouldn’t want her fans to talk about it either. She has become very famous, but she is still entitled to privacy. Enjoy her music, compliment her hot outfits and…just leave the rest alone.”

2023 was a trying year for the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker—her body-positive reputation was stained when a lawsuit with egregious allegations surfaced.

Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez, former workers of the musician, filed a lawsuit claiming Lizzo subjected them to a hostile work environment on the Special tour and sexual harassment. They included the production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley.

On Nov. 16, 2023, Lizzo got candid with her fans on Instagram about how she was struggling but working on herself. She announced she was working on herself (mentally, physically and emotionally), music and relationships.

She addressed the lawsuit in October with some pushback, requesting the case be thrown out, calling it a “fabricated sob story” and “quick payday” scam.