‘Love Is Blind’s’ Lydia And Milton Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage, Defying The Odds And Proving Love Is Real

Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 6 couple Lydia Arleen Velez and James Milton Johnson IV are officially celebrating two years of marriage!

After viewers doubted that the couple would last beyond the show, which was the fifth installment of the popular Netflix reality dating series, Lydia and Milton defied the odds and left folks stunned when they became the only couple to get married during that season, according to Entertainment Weekly, the pair continues to bask in the honeymoon stages of their romance.

“It feels longer [than two years],” said Lydia. “It’s like, ‘Oh, really, just two years’? I cannot imagine my life without Milton anymore. I don’t even remember what that was like.”

Despite facing obstacles early on in their marriage, Milton echoes the sentiment that after making it through the storm, they’re enjoying the sunny days to follow.

“We’re still just as playful as we’ve always been,” he shared. “For me, it feels pretty normal. It’s two years. We’ve already been through everything [together].”

On the hit Netflix series, the first hurdle occurred when Milton’s job as a petroleum engineer caused them to be long-distance during the early stages of their marriage. Lydia lived in Houston, while Milton’s employment required him to work outside of Long Beach, California.

“Last year, I ended up working on a project that had me living in California for four months, and Lydia was coming every two weeks, or I was going to Texas every two weeks to see each other, staying for a week each time,” said Milton. “Luckily, Lydia’s job has an office in Long Beach as well, so it worked out really well for us.”

Not only do they now reside together in Houston, but the couple says they’ve officially found a solid flow to manage their ever-evolving and busy schedules.

“That’s our big thing,” said Milton. “We share calendars and plan things that way.”

“It is a challenge, but it’s literally taught us how to really get organized because if we don’t get organized, it just gets too complicated,” Lydia added.

For both parties, it’s the small things that mean the most.

“I’ve gone through some hurdles in the past few months, and he has shown up at every single one of them, and he has been there for me, and he stops whatever he’s doing to just listen and be there for me,” Lydia recalled. “I think that’s one of the things that I value the most, and I feel so blessed to have.”

“I do typically keep a pretty busy schedule,” said Milton. “I think just really having somebody being able to be solid in understanding my schedule and be able to plan the smaller things around it that I really need done. For example, I’ve been needing to go to the doctor for months, honestly, probably years, and Lydia will sit down and be like, ‘Now, on this day, I see you have a gap. You’re scheduled for the doctor at this time at this place.’ I don’t know, maybe to her, those are just small tasks that she really helps me with, but they’re huge for me… and things that I didn’t realize that I really, really value.”

It looks like love may be blind for Lydia and Milton after all!