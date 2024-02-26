MadameNoire Featured Video

Snoop Dogg thanked decorated R&B singer Charlie Wilson for saving his marriage to his wife, Shante Broadus, during the 71-year-old star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Jan. 29.

“This man right here means the world to me, not just musically but personally, especially when it comes to me and my wife because there were certain phases in my life where I felt like, ‘I should be by myself, I should do this alone,'” the 52-year-old rapper said during a speech at the event.

According to the Doggystyle artist, Wilson was the only person “man enough” to teach and show him the importance of love and marriage at the height of his career. When he was having thoughts about leaving Broadus, The Gap Band frontman told him, “‘Don’t blow a good thing. Get back home. You got the greatest woman in the world. You have a family.'”

Snoop — who collaborated with Wilson on his album The Doggfather in 1996 — thanked the star for his immeasurable advice.

“I appreciate you for showing me them family values,” he told Wilson during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.

Charlie Wilson, an American singer, songwriter and producer, rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the funk band The Gap Band. Wilson enjoyed success in the 1970s and 1980s with hits like “Outstanding,” “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” and “Early in the Morning.”

After battling with drug addiction and homelessness, Wilson made a remarkable comeback in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a solo artist, collaborating with artists like Snoop Dogg, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. Wilson and Snoop — real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — collaborated on 2018’s “One More Day” and “There Goes My Baby,” a track that appeared on Wilson’s fourth studio album Uncle Charlie in 2009. In April 2008, Snoop Dogg and Broadus renewed their vows at the “I’m Blessed” singer’s ranch near Los Angeles. They later appeared in his “There Goes My Baby” music video.

Snoop and his wife are high school sweethearts.

The pair jumped the broom in 1997 and share three children: Cordell Broadus, Corde Broadus and Cori Broadus, who was recently hospitalized for a stroke.

While the duo are happily married, they have gone through their fair share of battles. In 2004, Snoop Dogg briefly filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, but the lovebirds never followed through with the process. During an interview with the Guardian in 2005, the “Beautiful” hitmaker revealed that their divorce was connected to his infidelity.

“I cheated on her. That’s the worst thing you could possibly do – lose somebody’s trust who really loves you,” he said.

Fast forward to June 9, 2021, Broadus took on the official role of her husband’s manager. Her duties encompass a wide array of responsibilities, including bolstering his various business ventures and overseeing collaborative agreements across industries such as his cannabis company, his spirit deals, gaming, touring and brand partnerships.

During an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in August 2023, the California native revealed the secret behind his long-lasting marriage with Broadus.

“I think because we were both young and we both were willing to sacrifice for each other. She knew what my dreams and goals was,” the star said. “It was hard. Definitely, because, you know, you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage and people divorcing every other day. But when you truly love somebody, it ain’t nothing you could do to break that up.”

Broadus, 52, also spoke about their love in a 2021 interview with W Magazine.

“I was there with him when he started all this,” Broadus revealed. “Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers.”

