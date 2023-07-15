MadameNoire Featured Video

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and her husband, Cameron Hamilton, are still going strong. The Love Is Blind stars recently traveled to Marrakech, Morocco for a beautiful baecation. On July 12, Lauren, 35, took to Instagram to share a few highlights from their recent visit to Morocco’s fourth-largest city.

One picture featured in her colorful photo carousel captured her rocking a traditional Moroccan kaftan as she basked in the warm sun in front of a palace. She also shared a few stunning photos of the bustling markets and clothing stores scattered around the streets of Marrakech.

Lauren topped off her slideshow with a few adorable pictures of her and Cameron enjoying dinner together, kissing and taking in the city’s luscious sites.

“We got a chance to get out in the #marrakech streets and visit the market, a palace and enjoy the people of #morocco,” the Detroit native penned in the caption.

“We had a wonderful guide (thank you, @mo_marrakech) who showed us around and got a glimpse of the culture, not just the touristy stuff (that’s always what I look forward to the most). This has truly been a beautiful experience we will never forget! We captured so much and look forward to sharing more soon. Thank you, #morroco, for your beauty and hospitality.”

Fans of the beautiful interracial couple lit the comments section up, congratulating the duo on their epic Marrakech vacation.

“I just absolutely love y’all,” wrote one fan. “I’m so glad I watched y’all’s journey ever since Love Is Blind. I swear I knew you two was going to be ONE before he even popped the question.”

Another admirer complimented Lauren on her beautiful dress, “I love it when people love our country. You look amazing in that Gandoura btw the color is just beautiful.”

One fan asked if she and her hubby would be “welcoming children” soon. Lauren didn’t reply, but we hope there are some cute kiddos on the way.

The digital content enthusiast also shared a few sexy photos of her swimsuit in Marrakech.

During their jam-packed vacation, Lauren and Cameron carved out some time to hang poolside at their villa when the city hit a scorching 113 degrees. Lauren came dressed for the occasion in a beautiful purple swimsuit that featured a cut-out that exposed her fit midriff and curvy waist. The Love Is Blind alum tied her sexy swimsuit together with a lush satin purple robe.

Fans were happy to see the reality star rocking her natural curves and cute little tiger stripes in all of their glory in the raw and unedited photos.

“It’s the black Barbie vibes. Healthy relationships. Natural tiger stripes for me,” one user gushed.

Another stan chimed in, “Thank you for showing the little lines in your leg… These photos show the image of a real woman, a real body, and real beauty!!”

In 2020, Lauren stole the hearts of fans when she appeared as a contestant on the inaugural season of Love Is Blind and fell in love with her husband Cameron. The couple have been married since 2018.

We’re happy to see that they are still shining and thriving together!

RELATED CONTENT: Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Failed And Black Twitter Went Ham