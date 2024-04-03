MadameNoire Featured Video

Rap icon The D.O.C. recently took a moment to put respect on his baby mother Erykah Badu’s name.

In an episode of Drink Champs, The D.O.C., who birth name is Tracy Lynn Curry, sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to respectfully acknowledge the “Queen of Neo-Soul” for giving him a daughter. The star-studded pair, who dated back in the early 2000s, welcomed 19-year-old Puma Sabti Curry in 2004.

“I can’t help but respect that sister because she gave me that child and that child saved my spirit,” said The D.O.C of his daughter. “When I couldn’t love myself, that little girl loved me so much that I had to try to straighten my shit up.”

Puma, who has a strong social media presence, has been seen sharing her various talents alongside her mother. From modeling to singing, the teenager seems to be following in her parents’ footsteps.

The D.O.C.’s testimony about his baby mother came shortly after N.O.R.E. posed a question about the songwriter’s transition to veganism while dating Badu. He responded with a simple, “yup,” and side eyed the snickering hosts.

The Dallas native changed the tune of the conversation and pointed out some comments that rapper Cam’ron had previously said about Badu.

“I saw Cam’ron went in on it,” began Curry, a father of two. “He said something about Badu… ‘She can’t give him nothing.'”

During an episode of his podcast, It Is What It Is, Cam claimed that he wouldn’t sleep with the Baduizm songstress because of her past sexual experiences with men.

Cam said that Badu is a “homie too but I told niggas, ‘She can’t get nowhere near me with that pussy,’” he said.

“That shit she be doing to niggas is crazy. Niggas be regular up until they fuck her. Then you start wearing turbans, yarmulkes, the tie-dye shirts. No, no, no! You got to chill.”

After The D.O.C. set the record straight about his daughter’s mom, fans showed respect for the love.

“That’s all a man should say/feel when a woman gives him a child. Respect,” one supporter wrote.

“He never has ever said a negative word about her. That’s love and respect,” another fan chimed in.

“I love how he hushed those little boy snickers and didn’t entertain bs after the vegan question,” a third comment stated.

Despite a derailed career, the rap icon is looking onward to more music.

In 1989, The D.O.C. got initial success for his solo debut studio album No One Can Do It Better. Five months later, he was involved in a near-fatal car crash. He was driving home after a party, fell asleep at the wheel and veered off the road. More than 30 years later, Curry is looking forward to a new sound with the assistance of AI.

As the unofficial sixth member of N.W.A., the rap icon is revered for his collaboration with the gangsta rap group to pen lyrics for their debut studio album, Straight Outta Compton, and Eazy-E’s debut studio album, Eazy-Duz-It.

What do you think about the Drink Champs interview?