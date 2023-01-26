MadameNoire Featured Video

Erykah Badu and rapper The D.O.C. want to know why anyone had a problem with their daughter Puma Curry sharing photos of herself and her mother rocking skin-tight leggings.

Badu and The D.O.C. commented under a post Puma, 18, made addressing the backlash.

Puma’s post read, “I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama Badu in some cute, form-fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issues? Let’s discuss.”

The 18-year-old’s parents left “Well….” in the comments, seemingly waiting for people to try justifying their issues with the pictures.

Puma followed up with a comment that read, “CASE CLOSED.”

“People mad cause y’all looked good as hell! They wish that was them and their momma I just know that’s why they’re so pressed!! 😩❤️‍🔥,” one person wrote.

“People tend to ‘over sexualize’ everything in today’s society instead of just admiring generational beauty,” another added. “They would rather find something negative to say rather than positive 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. Never let the outside opinions affect your internal happiness!”



On Monday, Puma posted snapshots of the mother-daughter duo that raised eyebrows. Some thought it was “weird” and “sexualized” for Badu and Puma to be side by side with their curves on display.

“It’s just not something you would see mothers and daughters doing together in the past. You both are amazing women. But call it what you want — thirst trapping with your momma is just as weird as mothers and daughters clubbing together. It just shows how imbalanced things are today,” one person expressed.

Others didn’t think the snapshot was problematic and called out social media for hypersexualizing the mother-daughter duo and Black women.

