Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, had to check Erykah Badu after the soul singer seemingly implied that the Grammy winner was copying her signature beaded braids on the cover of her forthcoming album Act II: Cowboy Carter.

On March 20, Noel-Schure — who has been working with the decorated singer for over 20 years — posted a reel showcasing the “TEXAS HOLD’ EM” artist wearing beautiful braids throughout her career. The montage featured stills from the hitmaker’s Lemonade album cover, where she famously rocked cornrows adorned with beads. Her montage also included a photo of the megastar sporting stunning blonde micro braids during her reign with Destiny’s Child.

“She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. #criticswithoutcredentials,” Noel-Schure captioned the post.

Erykah Badu called out Beyoncé, but the BeyHive was quick to sting the singer.

Instagram lit up on Wednesday when Beyoncé took to her account to share the limited edition vinyl cover art for her forthcoming album Act II: Cowboy Carter. The stunning album artwork showcased the singer naked, draped in long braids, her hair adorned with a striking beaded bang and red and white beads. Wrapped around a banner with the words “Act II Beyincé”— an ode to her mother’s maiden name — the singer stood tall with a lit cigar in her hand. As fans celebrated the beautiful artwork, Badu, 53, quickly criticized the 42-year-old.

She posted the cover art on her Instagram Story, captioning the image, “Hmmm.”

Doubling down on her copycat claims, the “Window Seat” singer then took to her Instagram grid to pin a photo of herself rocking a similar beaded style with white and translucent-colored braids. Recently, Badu was snapped rocking the beaded look during her February birthday show in Dallas.

Badu’s seemingly shady move wasn’t well-received by the BeyHive, Beyoncé’s trusted fanbase. Stans of the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer flooded the comments section calling out the soul singer for accusing the “CUFF IT” artist of jacking her swag.

“Baby, ‘hmmmmm’ somewhere else. THE Beyoncé doesn’t have to copy anybody. HAIR IS HAIR!!!” wrote one user.

Another fan politely commented that there were stars before her and Bey that famously rocked the beaded bang look, like the late great Rick James.

“No disrespect Beyoncé not trying to copy you, and on top of that, it’s a damn hairstyle that has been around in the Black community for a while!!”

A third user penned, “What we not about to do is come for the Queen. STOP HATING!”

As criticism poured in from the BeyHive, Badu took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, for some backup.

“To Jay Z . Say somethin’, Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ??” her post read.

We think Badu was setting herself up with this one. What do you think? Was she tripping?

