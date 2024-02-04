MadameNoire Featured Video

Kierra Sheard-Kelly has a lot to celebrate in 2024.

The four-time Grammy nominee is basking in the glow of motherhood after welcoming her first child, Khloé-Drew Valencia, with her husband, Jordan Kelly, in November 2023. She’s also celebrating the release of her new children’s book; Kiki Finds Her Voice, a story based on her true life that inspires children to show up as their authentic selves and use their God-given talents.

MadameNoire caught up with the star to hear more about her beautiful motherhood journey and her new book that hit shelves Jan. 23.

Kiki Finds Her Voice empowers children to be great.

This year, Sheard-Kelly — who has been singing gospel music for nearly 20 years — has her eyes set on empowering fans. As a new mom, she hopes that her buzzing children’s book, Kiki Finds Her Voice, will inspire kids and parents around the world to be great.

“Now that I’m a parent, I’m in a different space,” the gospel singer told MadameNoire over Zoom as her daughter Khloé-Drew cooed in the background.

Filled with beautiful illustrations from Florida-based water painter Paul Kellam, Kiki Finds Her Voice depicts Sheard-Kelly’s life as a young child as she learns what it means to be a leader and how to embrace her unique qualities. The Detroit native — who released her seventh studio album, All Yours, in 2023 — said her differences helped her to stand out in the entertainment industry.

“My differences have everything to do with my beauty, with my identity and with my purpose. Here I am, a chunky woman who is inspiring other curvy women to embrace their curves. I’m not singing the same song that everybody else is singing, but I found my voice — and now my songs are selling thousands of records and millions of streams,” she said. “I want people, little girls and little boys, to find themselves in this book.

It can be hard to find your voice without guidance, says Sheard-Kelly.

Finding your voice as a young child can be difficult without leadership or a mentor. The singer thanked her parents, Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Karen Sheard, and her father, Bishop John Drew Sheard, for helping her to “focus” and cultivate her talents.

“My parents allowed me to try different things. When they saw that I had a skill, they didn’t limit me to just one thing, they helped me to focus. That’s what helped me to see which talent was the strongest and to learn what I could build upon. I like to often say that the village is not just for the child — it’s for the adults, too. My parents still have that influence on my life. They’re still helping me. I always find that having advisors and people who believe in you, and those who sometimes see the beauty in you that you don’t see in yourself will help you find your voice.”

Sheard-Kelly is loving motherhood.

The “God Is Good” singer plans to do the same for her daughter, who she welcomed after a difficult pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old artist had two painful miscarriages leading up to little Khloé-Drew’s arrival.

“Seeing how strong and brilliant mothers are and all that they sacrifice to raise and groom and cultivate a whole other human being – it’s just enamoring. To have her here almost every day, I have a moment of like pinch me. Is this real? It’s beautiful.”

Sheard-Kelly is excited to grow as a mother, and she and Jordan are eager to see how Khloé-Drew will unlock her greatness over time.

“I am always asking the lord to please anoint us as parents,” the veteran performer added. “I was just whispering in Khloé’s ear the other day, and I said, ‘I plan to protect you with all that I have in me.’ I asked the Lord to anoint us as parents. Give us direction. Give us wisdom. I just want my child to be strong and courageous.”

Motherhood looks amazing on Kierra.

