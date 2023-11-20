MadameNoire Featured Video

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly is officially a girl mom.

On Nov. 15, the singer took to Instagram to introduce her sweet daughter, Khloé-Drew Valencia Kelly.

“Words can’t describe our journey and how God blessed us with our miracle child,” the four-time Grammy nominee captioned a slideshow of her and her husband, Jordan Kelly, holding their precious newborn daughter. In one photo, Sheard-Kelly kissed little Khloé-Drew’s forehead as Jordan kissed her head.

“After two miscarriages and life-altering challenges, God gave us a gift to love and bring Him glory with our testimony,” the “You Don’t Know” crooner continued. “Thanks to so many of you who are congratulating us and covering us with genuine prayer and love.”

The new mom ended her announcement with a psalm that read, “Children are a gift from God; they are his reward.”

In the comments sections, fans, family and celebs sent love and congratulatory messages to the star and her husband.

“OMG!!!!!! Look at Glama’s beautiful baby,” wrote Sheard-Kelly’s mother, Karen Clark Sheard. “My beautiful baby!!! Congratulations to my awesome Son for giving me my beautiful granddaughter,” she added in a follow-up message.

Singer Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper penned, “Oh Goodness. We have been waiting for you, Khloé.”Just EVERYTHING. Thank you, Father.”

Another fan wrote, “Beautiful!!! Congrats to you guys! Welcome, Khloé.”

In a follow-up post, Sheard-Kelly gushed about her “amazing” motherhood journey and vowed to leave a lasting impact on baby Khloé-Drew’s life.

“I’ll never forget how much my parents have, and still, impact my life,” she wrote, before teasing her new children’s book, Kiki Finds Her Voice: Be True to You and Embrace Your God-Given Gifts, which is based on her childhood.

“I’m sure so many of us pray for our children—that God will protect them and fill their hearts with the love of God. Here’s a safe book filled with faith, beautiful colors, and an inspiring story of mine as a young girl,” she added.

The 36-year-old gospel singer announced her pregnancy in May in an exclusive interview with People. The “Indescribable” artist said she was “excited and blessed” to have her first child following two miscarriages.

Sheard-Kelly revealed that both miscarriages almost took her “near death’s doors.”

“God still showed me that He’s in charge, and to keep believing,” the artist said before she thanked her husband Jordan for supporting her through the dark period.

“’I’ve been fearful and have worried, but God has sent me constant reminders and ways of affirmation. My husband’s faith and declarations have stood in place of my lack many times.”

The star, who was recently nominated for a Grammy thanks to her song “God Is Good,” shared that she was looking forward to “raising a game changer” and “ loving someone so deep.”

“I think I’ll be raising one of my best friends!” she added.

Congrats to Kierra Sheard-Kelly! Your daughter is so beautiful!



