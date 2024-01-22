MadameNoire Featured Video

Two New Yorkers didn’t take kindly to pop icon Madonna being extremely fashionably late for her show at Barclays Center on Dec. 13 and filed a lawsuit.

According to ABC News, Jonathan Hadden of the Bronx and Michael Fellows of Brooklyn attended the Dec. 13 leg of Madonna’s Celebration tour.

Their tickets read that the show began at 8:30 p.m., but the 65-year-old performer didn’t come out until a little after 10:45 p.m.

Some folks may not have been bothered by the delay, but it hindered those with limited parking time or people who took public transportation. Fellows and Hadden wrote in their lawsuit that after the show was dismissed at 1 a.m., they were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and increased public and private transportation costs.”

Another dilemma the men faced due to Madonna’s delayed start was lack of sleep, considering they both had to wake up early for work or “to take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

Therefore, Fellows and Hadden are suing Live Nation, Madonna, and Barclays Center, believing all three breached the contract when they were aware that Madonna had no intentions of starting the show at 8:30 p.m. when concertgoers were under that impression and made plans based on it. The men called this “unconscionable, unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

Whether or not Fellows and Hadden knew about Madonna’s extensive history of delayed starts, the plaintiffs believe the defendants should’ve relayed that information to concertgoers instead of maintaining that 8:30 p.m. BS.

“Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and Defendants were aware that any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best, optimistic speculation,” the lawsuit read.

Madonna had similar lawsuits in 2019 from a Florida man and in 2020 from two Brooklyn natives, both complaining about her two-hour delay.

The View hostess’ talked about Madonna’s late concert start, with Sunny Hostin not having a problem with it, personally, because she understands that the “Like A Virgin” singer is an icon. She noted how other icons like John Legend and Beyoncé had tours but started on time.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin shared that the same thing happened to her friend in Washington, D.C., at a Madonna show. The friend only got to see 20 minutes of the show because the babysitter she hired for her children couldn’t stay much longer. Sara Haines said an extremely late concert start is a middle finger to fans regardless of who the celebrity was, especially when the tickets weren’t cheap.

