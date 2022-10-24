MadameNoire Featured Video

Madonna and Cardi B got into an unexpected internet spat over the weekend.

The drama started on Sunday, as Madonna was celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic book Sex. The controversial coffee table book, which originally debuted in 1992, featured erotic images of the pop singer along with other titillating adult content.

The “Like A Virgin” hitmaker took to her Instagram story to reflect on the criticism she received after publishing the raunchy book and how the piece later influenced other big female stars to celebrate their sexual liberty and freedom.

“Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, woman [sic] kissing woman, and me kissing everyone,” her message read. “I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

The 64-year-old mega-star continued:

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic, and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a— and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b—es…….” Madonna added, with a clown emoji.

Cardi B responds to Madonna’s post

Cardi B wasn’t feeling Madonna’s post at all. The Grammy award winner tweeted that she was disappointed with the singer for her comment because she “grew up listening to” her music.

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” the Bronx femcee continued in her since-deleted tweet.

“These icons really become disappointments once [you] make it in the industry. That’s why I keep to myself.”

Then, minutes later, the “Up” rapper said that she had made amends with the pop titan after clearing the air about the issue.

“I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful ….Have a great day and drive safely yallll,” Cardi tweeted.

Madonna also shared a tweet, writing, “I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will.”

Cardi B has been a longtime fan of Madonna. In 2018, the rapper performed at the singer’s Oscar after-party soiree. Ironically, Kim Kardashian was also in attendance.

At the time, the young rapper gushed about having the opportunity to perform for her “idol.”

“I can’t even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever,” she wrote, according to PEOPLE. “I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed Material Girl freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews,” the starlet wrote, while adding, “The best part about it is she was everything I thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I’m soo happy.”

We’re so happy this didn’t turn left! See how easy it is to squash internet beef?

Social media criticizes Madonna for labeling herself as one of the originators behind the sexual empowerment movement.

After Cardi and Madonna’s exchange made headlines, some users criticized the pop star for labeling herself as a trailblazer of the sexual empowerment movement, when there were other celebs who paved the way before her moment in history.

“Girl Bye We Been Had Grace Jones,” wrote one person on Instagram. While another Twitter user wrote:

“Maybe Madonna should thank black people for creating the musical foundation for pop music and maybe she should thank the black queer community for inventing Vogue and Ballroom which she has made millions off of…. Just a thought.”

Playwright Nicci Gilbert chimed in:

“She was a trailblazer indeed, but there were many before her…Josephine Baker comes to mind.”

That’s a fact! Ms. Baker walked so many of these women in today’s entertainment world could RUN!

Any thoughts on this argument? Tell us in the comments section!

