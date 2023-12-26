MadameNoire Featured Video

Soulja Boy‘s girlfriend, Jackilyn Martinez, wasn’t here for Blueface’s rah-rah ish and slapped him with a lawsuit on defamation claims after the 26-year-old rapper made egregious accusations, Rolling Stone reported.

Martinez beelined it to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 22, nearly a week after the “Thotiana” rapper got into it with her baby daddy on Instagram Live and said he got intimate with the Los Angeles celebrity hairstylist a day before their firstborn son’s baby shower. Blueface went further and questioned the paternity of Soulja’s son. The “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” star and Martinez welcomed their son in 2022.

Before the lawsuit, Martinez wrote in an IG post that Blueface’s claims were “false” and “defamatory.” She said that she and her lawyers sent a cease and desist to him, but the rapper taunted Soulja’s baby mama on Instagram, writing, “Nobody ever said your name…I don’t even know who you are.”

Now, here he is with a lawsuit due to him yapping his lips and running his Twitter and Instagram fingers.

Martinez’s lawsuit alluded that Blueface spreading lies damned her career, where it’s “imperative” to have a pristine reputation. She’s also supposed to be reliable, stable and level-headed. However, the misinformation painted her as “promiscuous” and perfidious.

“The defamatory statements tended to directly injure and impugn [Martinez], with respect to [her] offices, professions, trades, vocational capacity, businesses and reputation,” the lawsuit read.

Martinez admitted in a lawsuit that in 2018, she and Blueface had a protected one-night stand but affirmed it hadn’t happened again.

Not only did Blueface’s claims stain her reputation and lead to her getting death threats, but she said it painted her as disloyal in her relationship with Soulja.

The celebrity hairstylist is seeking compensation for “general damages” in an unspecified amount within the court’s jurisdictional bounds.

Soulja Boy and Blueface engaged in a heated discussion on IG Live. The “Turn My Swag On” rapper urged his nemesis to post up.

“F—d your baby mama the day before your baby shower,” Blueface spewed on the platform.

“Why is you talking about old s—t, bro?” the “Crank That,” hitmaker asked.

“What’s old about your BM? Sucking my dick,” Blueface clapped back.

Amid the back and forward, Soulja let out a “so what” regarding Blueballs’ once-upon-a-time rendezvous with his BM. The barely one-hit-wonder then continued running his disrespectful mouth, saying he “slutted her out” and had her giving it up.

Following the IG argument, Bluebutt wrote to Twitter, “I already f—d his Bm, so if he don’t wanna even the score, I just the W, I guess.”