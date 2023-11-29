MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown publicly repped an affiliation to the Piru gang after self-proclaimed “proud Jew and Zionist” Tanya Zuckerbrot called him out for dancing to controversial lyrics by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

According to TMZ, Brown fired off a series of strongly worded posts on his Instagram Stories Nov. 26 after receiving backlash from Zuckerbrot and an online hate train over a clip of him vibing to Ye rapping, “How I’m antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

Brown said, “In no way, shape or form am I [antisemitic]!!! I’m pro-life, and I make music for the entire world!!!!!! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am cool with it! This [is] for the millions of young kids that look up to [me] and may be confused.”

“Let me make this perfectly clear before y’all try to use me as a pawn… Imma Piru, I ain’t Muslim or Jewish. So don’t start no shit, won’t be no shit!!!” the 34-year-old Tappahannock, Virginia, native continued. “I’m trying to be peaceful, but please do not wake up the demon in me! Go on about your fucking day.”

Zukerbrot is the CEO and founder of a weight loss program named F-Factor. On Nov. 26, she posted the now-viral clip of Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and several other musicians standing next to Ye at the latter’s listening party in Dubai.

The musicians — primarily Brown — were hype as they bumped Ye’s controversial lyric about banging a Jewish woman following the cataclysmic backlash he received last year for spewing antisemitic remarks.

Zuckerbrot shared the video and asked her over 125,000 Instagram followers whether it was more “sickening” that Ye rapped that lyric or that the Donda rapper and Brown seemingly laughed about it. The pro-Israel entrepreneur then proceeded to call Ye and Brown “Sick, masochistic, antisemitic fucks.”

Brown name-dropping “Piru” was a reference to the street gang of that name first established in 1969 by Sylvester Scott and Vincent Owens, according to Sportskeeda. The outlet noted that the gang got started in Compton, California and that Piru is considered the predecessor of the Blood gang.

RELATED CONTENT: “Chris Brown Puts 17-Year-Old South African Singer On The Map With Sample, Song Credit And A Check”