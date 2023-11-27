MadameNoire Featured Video

South African 17-year-old Naledi Aphiwe Myongwana received a major life boost and ascension into the music industry after being credited on Chris Brown’s “Shooter” — a song on his latest studio album, 11:11.

The teen, who goes by Naledi Aphiwe, has been gushing over her songwriter credit on the R&B crooner’s new album since the project’s release Nov. 10. Besides a sample of her voice on “Shooter” and songwriting credit to be excited about, Chris reportedly made sure the teen was and will be continuously compensated for her contributions to the track.

Times Live reported that Naledi received $3,000, which equates to R56,207 in South African rands. Her songwriting credit means that she’ll additionally receive royalties moving forward. The Durban-born teen told Times Live she’ll use some of the money to bury her mother, who passed away last year.

Naledi also plans on getting a new phone to continue furthering her music career and posting content online.

“Chris Brown did what I would have never done. There are many people who are talented outside, and he chose a child from a small city like mine. I appreciate him so much. People who didn’t know anything about Naledi Aphiwe today know her. It has changed my home situation. Everything is good now,” she told the outlet.

Naledi is an 11th-grade student at Khethokuhle Secondary in Durban. Music runs in her family, as she is the sister of fellow rising singer Nontokozo Mkhize.

On Nov. 10, the teen posted a screenshot of her name in the credits of “Shooter” alongside Leon “Roccstar” Youngblood, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Keith Ingram, Kes Kross, Tay Iwar and Kifano Reque.

Chris was listed as a songwriter and the song’s only performer. “Shooter” samples a snippet of Naledi that went viral in October 2022 of her singing at school with classmates. At the time, Chris reposted the clip of the young talent on his Instagram Stories and DM’d her encouraging messages about her captivating sound.

Naledi’s Nov. 10 post also includes a snippet of “Shooter” that consists of a distorted sample of her voice.

In the comments of a post she shared on Nov. 14, Naledi wrote, “Okay, I admit it. Chris Brown is my father. This man loves me so much.”

11:11 is Brown’s 11th studio album, and Apple Music describes the 22-track project as “an ode” to the artist’s evolution.

Naledi has two songs: “Uyangijabulisa” featuring Nomfundo Moh and “Zojiki Izinto” featuring Fezeka Dlamini. She currently has 145,900 followers on TikTok and 94,700 on Instagram.

See X’s reactions to Naledi’s success and Chris’ support below.

