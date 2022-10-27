MadameNoire Featured Video

Kanye West’s empire continues to be affected by the impacts of the talented mogul’s antisemitic and controversial statements in recent weeks.

The latest update comes from Ye’s Donda Academy, which announced in an email that the K-12th grade school is closing, effective immediately.

“Dear Donda Academy Families — we hope this email finds you well,” the message to parents began. “First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together.”

“However, at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, Oct. 27. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner,” the email continued.

The academy plans to “begin afresh in September 2023,” per the message’s last paragraph.

The email was sent to parents by Donda Academy’s principal, Jason Angell, according to The Times of London.

Donda Academy’s Closing

Donda Academy’s website highlights that “students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes.”

Students’ daily schedule includes a full school worship assembly, core classes (language arts, math and science), lunch and recess.

The students enrolled at unaccredited Christian school also took “enrichment courses including world language, visual art, film, choir and parkour.”

West, formally referred to as Ye, debuted “White Lives Matter” shirts during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show earlier this month.

He’s also faced backlash and criticism for tweeting, “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” several weeks ago.

Donda’s high school basketball team made headlines earlier this week after being kicked out of the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics tournament.

A statement released by the event claimed Ye’s “words and actions violate our values as a company and a country, and what we seek to ensure at all of our events — a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity and mutual respect.”

Donda’s team includes star players from across the country, according to TMZ.

Still, the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics said, “While we are firm in our reasoning for this decision, it does not diminish our heartache and regret for Donda’s hardworking athletes who will lose out the most as a result of Kanye’s actions.”

Since Donda Academy’s latest email mentioned its closure was “at the direction of” its founder, there are grounds to believe Ye is on board with the decision.

**Update: As a twist of fate has it, Donda Academy has reopened, according to TMZ‘s reports.

