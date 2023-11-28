MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish joked about her recent DUI arrest during a stand-up comedy performance at The Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California. In the wee hours of Nov. 24, the 43-year-old actress and comedian was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) allegedly caught her “slumped over” and asleep at the wheel while stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, according to TMZ.

Play

The California native opened up about the incident hours after her arrest during a comedy show at the Laugh Factory on Friday night. When an audience member asked the star to share details about what happened, Haddish quipped, “You tell me,” according to an audio clip obtained by TMZ.

“I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers,” the Girls Trip star jokingly added during her Laugh Factory show.

According to the outlet, on Friday, the Beverly Hills Police Department received a call around 5:45 a.m. about a woman who appeared to be slumped over and asleep at the wheel while stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. The car was still running, BHPD officials said, according to TMZ.

The Hollywood star was arrested and reportedly cited for a DUI. She was released later that day. The 43-year-old celeb has a court date scheduled for Dec. 4, according to the BHPD.

The famous comedian used a similar joke to address a DUI-related arrest in 2022.

In January 2022, the Haunted Mansion star was arrested for a DUI in Georgia. As previously reported, officials from the Peachtree City Police Department responded to a 911 call about a driver who had reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel on Highway 47. Upon discovering Haddish, officials took the actress into custody and charged her with driving under the influence in addition to improper stopping on a roadway.

Interestingly, Haddish used the same joke to address the incident while guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2022. The star claimed that she had been praying for a man in uniform following her split from Common.

“Since I’ve been single, I’ve been praying to God to send me a man. And in January, he went ahead and sent me four…in uniform. They were the police officers,” she joked, eliciting a few laughs from the audience. “They got good benefits and everything, so I can’t even be mad.”

Play

“I did get charged with a DUI, which stands for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents,” she continued, before asking the audience if they wanted to see her mugshot. “Still cute… looking good,” Haddish said as her mugshot appeared on the screen. “I’m going to turn that into an NFT. They say for every disaster, every mistake, you got to find a win — and that’s what I’m doing, winning.”

The comedian’s 2022 DUI arrest came following a tough string of losses in her personal life.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Grammy Award-winning celeb revealed that she was grieving the death of her grandmother, her pet dog and close friend Bob Saget at the time of her 2022 arrest.

[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me,” Haddish said on Fallon’s show in January 2022. “Funny, man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ That was huge for me.”

“And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life,” the comedian added. “That’s my heart. She was like my soulmate. So, that’s been really hard to process, all this… grief.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany Haddish Arrested For Suspicion Of A DUI After Admitting Her ‘Life Was In Shambles’