While most were happy to see Porsha Williams Guobadia gush over her upcoming first wedding anniversary, some Instagram users couldn’t help but give her the side eye.

What caught critical online users’ attention was Porsha writing, “Real ninjas don’t cheat” in the caption of a Nov. 8 Instagram post. Several petty netizens shaded the remark since Porsha and her husband, Simon Guobadia, infamously met. At the same time, the latter was married to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s Season 13 co-star, Falynn Pina, who was a friend of the show.

“Didn’t he cheat on his ex wife with Porsha? I don’t remember.” “Did he not cheat to get you? I’m really not sure lol.” “But didn’t he — and didn’t you — but didn’t y’all… Nevermind y’all go head.”

When Simon proposed to Porsha, he and Falynn had gone through a nasty divorce. After news of the Nigerian’s and the longtime RHOA star’s 2021 engagement shook up the internet, the lovers maintained that their romance didn’t overlap with Simon’s happy marriage to Falynn.

The former Housewives star and the Nigerian entrepreneur eventually tied the knot on November 25, 2022.

Porsha tagged rapper Jeezy — born Jay Jenkins — in her post. Earlier this week, the “Put On” artist said something nearly identical about cheating in his sit-down interview with Nia Long.

In his wife’s comments, Simon wrote, “I stand 1,000 toes down with this woman,” before adding a trio of heart emojis. He also penned and posted a lengthy upload Nov. 9 that agreed with Jeezy’s statement.

“Let me be the first to say I was not always a man of integrity,” Simon admitted. “But I refuse to die without living a life of integrity. I join my fellow brothers in the challenge of living in a space and a world of integrity. Congratulations, my brother Jay, for taking what I deem the first — loudest step in speaking to the culture about who we can become as Black men.”

Simon divorced Falynn and, amid their split, claimed the Sinless author was unfaithful in their marriage. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in February 2021, and Simon and Porsha revealed their engagement that May after a month of dating.

In an episode of MTV’s Couples Retreat that aired in May 2023, Falynn said she absolutely felt betrayed by Porsha.

“We met at my house like everybody saw during the show, and after that, she started coming over to my house. She would call me and ask me to do business with her,” Falynn said. “I mean, she would call me and ask if we were out partying. She wanted to come and hang out. So, regardless of the situation, I wouldn’t do that to another woman. I hate talking about her.”

