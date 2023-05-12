MadameNoire Featured Video

Falynn Pina said she felt betrayed by Porsha Williams shortly after the former housewife married her ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

On May 9, the reality TV star made the shocking revelation on Tuesday’s episode of MTV’s Couples Retreat. While chatting to her castmate Yung Joc, the model and mother claimed that she was “cool” with The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran before the star seemingly hijacked her former Nigerian hubby.

“We met at my house like everybody saw during the show, and after that, she started coming over to my house. She would call me and ask me to do business with her,” the recently divorced celeb claimed in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. “I mean she would call me and ask if we were out partying. She wanted to come and hang out. So regardless of the situation, I wouldn’t do that to another woman. I hate talking about her.”

When Joc asked the former Bravo star if she felt “betrayed” by the Atlanta native, Pina replied, “Hell yeah!”

Fans were confused and baffled after Williams and Guobadia announced they were not only dating but engaged less than a week after the entrepreneur finalized his divorce from Pina. Williams, 41, denied being the reason for the mother of four and the Nigerian businessmen’s split.

How did Porsha Williams meet Simon Guobadia?

On this season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Williams revealed that she met Guobadia in Atlanta, well after the divorce drama between the former married couple went down. Coincidentally, the reality TV star already knew the billionaire businessman through her ex, Dennis McKinley. She clarified to her co-stars that she asked Guobadia to see his divorce papers prior to the meeting.

The Atlanta businessman filed for divorce from the Sinless author in February 2021, claiming that his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” In May of that year, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia announced their engagement and tied the knot with a traditional Nigerian native law ceremony in 2022. A rumor alleged that Guobadia may have divorced Pina due to her infidelity.

After finalizing her messy split, Pina tried to give love a shot, again, when she quickly said “I do” to ex-fiancé Jaylan Banks. The couple announced their engagement in October 2021, but the lovebirds shocked fans more than a year later when they released a joint statement announcing their breakup.

“It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple,” the parents of daughter Emma, 14 months, wrote on Instagram in February. “Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as friends and family will never be broken. We ask for privacy at this time.”

Banks and Pina are working together to resolve their pre-marital issues on this season of MTV’s Couples Retreat.

