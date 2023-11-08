MadameNoire Featured Video

During his recent sit-down interview with actress Nia Long, Jeezy spoke about his pending divorce from his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai.

The “Put On” rapper vulnerably shared that he’s been emotionally struggling since filing for divorce from Jeannie back in September, after over two years of marriage. While speaking with Nia, the musician stated his belief that God was redirecting him to focus on himself and prioritize self-love.

“This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m saddened. I can tell you that I’m disappointed; I can tell you that I’m uneasy,” Jeezy admitted in the interview, posted on YouTube Nov. 7.

“But God has put me on a different path,” he added. “And that path is gonna entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself. And to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through. I can only be responsible for myself. I can only do what I can do. I can’t expect someone else to do what I’m doing.”

Jeezy said couples therapy couldn’t get him and Jeannie’s marriage back on track.

“Love is two people healing together and giving each other the space to do so,” he stated at one point in the interview.

Elsewhere, the rapper emphasized that he “1000%” understood where Nia was coming from when she said she wouldn’t stay in a relationship and make herself “smaller” while her partner wasn’t “willing to do the deep, hard work.”

“For me, doing the work is integral. Telling my truth is integral,” stated the Adversity For Sale author, born Jay Jenkins. “For me, taking the mask off and saying, ‘You know what? Even your favorite trapper’s favorite trapper has flaws, and things that he has to work through,’ is integral.”

Besides the end of his marriage, Jeezy opened up about being molested and exposed to violence as a young child. He also talked to Nia about his tumultuous relationship with his mother before her passing in 2021.

Nia opened up about her feelings after ending her 7-year engagement to Ime Udoka following a very public cheating scandal. The “You People” actress shared that her relationship with the basketball coach was rocky long before their split.

“I had to come to a place where loving myself was bigger and more important than saving anybody,” reflected the mother of two, who shares a 12-year-old son with Ime.

