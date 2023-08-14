MadameNoire Featured Video

On Aug. 8, fans rallied in support of Megan Thee Stallion after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford slammed Tory Lanez with a 10-year prison sentence for shooting the Houston rapper in 2020.

The Grammy Award-winning star’s dedicated fan base, the hotties, were quick to remind all of the haters that had doubts about the rhymer’s shooting of her tweet in 2022, which read, “And when the mf facts come out, remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE.”

Fans of Meg gloated about the sweet victory underneath the tweet, with many noting how the post aged beautifully like a fine glass of merlot.

There are a number of hoe-ass rappers that are looking stupid as hell now that Lanez will be spending a decade in prison for his egregious crime. When the Canadian rapper was charged with shooting Megan during a 2020 roadside dispute, the Toronto-bred artist launched a social media smear campaign against the Texas native, defaming her in tweets and even his music.

DaBaby, who once collaborated with the femcee, formed a weird alliance with Lanez in 2021 when he teamed up with the 5-foot-3 rapper on a terrible song called “SKAT.” Megan, who once considered the North Carolina rhymer to be a close friend, was pissed when he turned against her.

DaBaby let his true colors show again in 2022.

The beef between the two rappers escalated in 2022 when the “Suge” artist claimed he slept with the “Houston Hottie” on his track “Boogeyman.” To make matters even worse, DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, alleged that he slept with the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker the day before Lanez shot at her feet.

Well, look who’s laughing now, Jonathan.

New York rapper turned businessman 50 Cent also expressed his doubts about the femcee’s shooting. The star, known for his incessant online trolling, posted insensitive memes about Megan Thee Stallion throughout the trial. At one point, the Queens native compared the rapper to Jussie Smollett, who was convicted for lying about his 2019 hate crime assault.

Surprisingly, during an interview with Real 92.3’s Big Boy in January, 50 had a come-to-Jesus moment and apologized for teasing the megastar. After listening to Lanez’s frantic jail call to Kelsey Harris, where he apologized repeatedly for shooting Meg, 50 said he knew the Daystar artist was full of shit.

You did the right thing, 50.

It was sad to see a number of notable Black men turn a blind eye to Megan’s unthinkable assault over the last three years. Idiots like DJ Akademiks spread misinformation about the case in defense of Lanez. A gaggle of Black male Twitter users rallied behind him in a last-ditch attempt to clear the rapper’s name.

It was also sad to see rap legends like Drake and Cam’ron make petty jokes at the expense of the hip-hop star’s mental health and well-being. Black men are supposed to protect us, but some missed the mark entirely during Megan’s trial.

All of the cringey posts were an unfortunate reminder that Black female victims of abuse truly aren’t safe in today’s twisted world–even when they have the physical evidence and battle scars to prove it.

Thankfully, justice has been served. One Twitter user named Jon Pierre pulled the words right out of our mouths. Tuesday was “an indictment of the desperate incels, manosphere and blogosphere that hyped Daystar to his own destruction.”

Meghann Cuniff revealed an interesting tidbit about the case.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Judge David Herriford sentenced Lanez to 10 years after the rapper’s cellmates and a few celebrities wrote letters to the court official requesting leniency on the rap star.

Lanez also begged for the magistrate to hand down a lighter sentence. He claimed that Megan was his close “friend” and had the audacity to say that he still “dearly” cared for the hitmaker.

One inmate close to Lanez in the slammer wrote a letter to Judge Herriford noting how the rapper was “remorseful” for his despicable violence. The jailer claimed that Lanez “talked in detail” about the shooting and “what he could have done” to prevent the incident from happening, court reporter Meghann Cuniff revealed on Twitter.

“It’s the closest we’ve ever come to Lanez saying he did,” Cuniff noted.

Black Twitter had a field day tearing the miniature rapper to shreds when Cuniff posted the tweet.

Revenge is a dish best-served cold.

