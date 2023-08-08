MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez’s egregious actions earned him a 10-year prison sentence for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The 31-year-old disgraced rapper was handed down his punishment August 8 in a Los Angeles courtroom, according to Meghann Cuniff– a legal affairs and court reporter in the west coast city.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford rendered his decision after celebrities and others advocated for the magistrate to go easy on the violent emcee. Tory even pleaded with the judge for a lighter sentence during the two-day process. Despite his aggressive and antagonistic vitriol against the “Savage” femcee throughout the trial, he called Megan his “friend” and even said that the Houston native was “someone I still care for dearly to this day.”

Although Tory still claims he is innocent, Megan’s poignant response to his 10-year prison sentence and the damage he caused her was the icing on his long-overdue cake. She even spoke of how difficult it was to see her attacker and how she preserved her mental health by not being present. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta read the 28-year-old rapper’s victim statement in court.

“He not only shot me– he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul. He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media.”

Megan also stated that mercy is for people who regret their actions– which Tory has never done. She hoped that Tory’s 10-year prison sentence sent a strong message to those who abuse women. The artist also thanked the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for prosecuting the case thoroughly.

Los Angeles Prosecutor George Gascón, via a press release from the county, stated, “Over the past three years, Mr. Peterson has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate Ms. Pete and silence her truths from being heard. Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault because they are too often not believed.”

“I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma and the public scrutiny that followed,” the prosecutor continued. “This case highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women. Thank you to Deputy District Attorneys Kathy Ta and Alex Bott, and Victim Services Representative Cecilia Zamora, who spent countless hours working to ensure justice was served for Ms. Pete. We also would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department for their thorough investigation.”

Tory’s attorney, Jose Baez, called the violent shooting offender’s 10-year prison sentence “incredibly harsh” during a press conference.

“To get a 10-year sentence is extreme and just another example of someone being punished for their celebrity status and someone being utilized to send an example. And he’s not an example. He’s a human being.”

A human being who shot a woman for no reason.

The 10-year prison sentence is a culmination of a three-year trial that stemmed from Tory shooting Megan in the foot after busting shots five times on July 12, 2020. He was found guilty of “one count of assault with an automatic firearm and found true the allegations that he caused great bodily injury and used a firearm. He also was convicted of one count of carrying an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle and one count of discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.”

Black Twitter showed the Houston rapper love after Tory’s sentence was rendered.

God is so good, y’all! And we hope Megan can move past this and continue her path to success!