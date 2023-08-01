MadameNoire Featured Video

Tristan Thompson’s brother doesn’t want the world running with the narrative that he’s bashing Khloè Kardashian.

On July 27, Dishawn Thompson posted “Death for a storyline 🤔” on his Instagram Stories without further context. Later that day, he clarified that he didn’t subliminally direct his message at the Good American co-founder or anyone else in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Dishawn called Khloé a “real one” and said he “wouldn’t try to bash a female down ever” — especially on social media.

Tristian’s brother — an aspiring rapper with the stage name Big Coach — added more commentary in a separate post. According to Too Fab, he said, “Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media, 95% is a lie.”

Since Dishawn denied that he threw shade at Khloè and the Kardashian-Jenner family, it’s unclear what prompted his seemingly targeted Instagram post.

Khloè revealed on the season three finale of The Kardashians that she let Tristan move in with her after his mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away in January.

The Lakers player experienced roof damage at his home and went with his 17-year-old brother, Amari, to live with Khloè and the former couple’s two children. The Good American co-founder said she was “grateful” to support the father of her young children during his time of need despite the numerous cheating scandal he put her through while they dated.

“You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right. That’s not how I was raised,” Khloè said in the season finale.

“My No. 1 slogan I always use: ‘You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans,'” she explained. “God does have a plan, and God doesn’t want him [Tristan] to be alone right now — and why should he be?”

Tristan has three male siblings in total. He and Khloè share a 5-year-old daughter, True, and a 1-year-old son, Tatum.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have been accused of using Andrea’s death as a storyline. Do y’all think Dishawn was talking about Khloé? Sound off in the comments.

