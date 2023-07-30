MadameNoire Featured Video

All the heartbreak Tristan Thompson put Khloé Kardashian through didn’t stop the mother of two from showing compassion when his mother died.

In the season three finale of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder shared that she let Tristan and the NBA player’s 17-year-old brother, Amari, stay in her home shortly after Andrea Thompson passed away in January.

Khloé claimed that the decision was solely based on her love for Tristan, Amari and Andrea as a family. According to US Weekly, the baller’s roof caved in on his home after torrential rains in California caused flood damage.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations, but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding. So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed,” she said during the season finale.

She also noted that she and the Lakers player hadn’t rekindled their on-again, off-again tumultuous romance. Recalling the day Andrea transitioned from a heart attack, Khloé said, “Tristan called me [and] I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was screaming on the phone, trying to tell me she’s gone.”

“I was really close to Andrea. We [talked] every single day,” she added in her confessional interview.

“My No. 1 slogan I always use: ‘You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans,'” she added elsewhere in the season finale. “God does have a plan, and God doesn’t want him [Tristan] to be alone right now — and why should he be?”

Tristan and Khloé share a 1-year-old son, Tatum, and a 5-year-old daughter, True.

The mother of two said she felt “grateful” to be a strong support system for Tristan despite the numerous cheating scandals he put her through while they were together.

Khloé also highlighted the impact that losing her father, Robert Kardashian, at a young age had on her decision to take in the athlete and his brother.

Although Tristan has three siblings, the Lakers player became Amari’s guardian after their mother’s untimely death. Khloé shared that Amari is “severely disabled,” and sister Kim Kardashian noted that Andrea had been the teen’s “sole caregiver.”

“I love love love Andrea. I love Tristan, and I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids,” Khloé said. “I lost my dad — and my dad was like a fairytale parent. But I can’t think about losing my mom, and I know how close Tristan and his mom are. It’s just heartbreaking, and then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it’s a lot.”

“You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right. That’s not how I was raised,” the mother of two added.

Season four of The Kardashians drops September 28 via Hulu. See the trailer below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT:“Khloé Kardashian Comments On Constant Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Rumors”