Production for season 3 of The Kardashians is underway, and matriarch Kris Jenner was accused of using Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend’s mother’s death as a come up for the show. Sources close to her denied the claim.

Insiders connected to Jenner said the 67-year-old woman is not attempting to benefit from Tristan Thompson’s mother’s death to boost sagging ratings on The Kardashians. A source to Kris told Radar Online that Jenner didn’t approach the NBA player to join the show.

Thompson is no stranger to the show and has made cameos on The Kardashians like other romantic interests connected to the cast. The recent death of his mother and the tea surrounding his baby mama drama had also kept him in the headlines.

On January 5, the 32-year-old Brampton, Ontario native’s mother, Andrea, passed away suddenly from a heart attack in Toronto. Thompson was reportedly extremely close to his mom, and Kardashian rushed back to Canada with her ex-boyfriend immediately upon hearing the devastating news.

In 2016, the grieving son spoke about his close relationship with Andrea.

“Everyone knows that my mom, she’s very dedicated in taking care of her sons — especially Amari,” Thompson said. “But at the same time, you need to make sure that she’s OK. It’s asking a lot for one parent to do, so I always try to make sure that she’s doing well, too. Whether she’s getting a massage or just get out of the house and have a babysitter watch for a couple hours, that’s crucial.”

The NBA champion and his children’s mother were spotted together for many months, fueling speculation that they were back together.

Recently, the pair attended a birthday party for Malika Haqq, Kardashian’s beloved friend.

On March 13, the mother of two shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her baby daddy.

“You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, and the way you show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for you is that you continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, and be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy,” she wrote.

Fans will have to wait to see how the romance comes together on screen because there is no word on when season 3 of The Kardashians will be released.