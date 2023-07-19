MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter were dressed to impress for the debut of Jay-Z’s “Book of HOV” exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library.

On July 13, the superstar singer took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the exciting exhibit that features never-before-seen pictures, art and memorabilia from the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s career.

Bey, 42, dazzled in a bright orange Laquan Smith ensemble as she cruised around the library to see her hubby’s awe-inspiring exhibit. One picture captured her standing alongside her eldest Blue Ivy as they celebrated the big occasion together. The 11-year-old star, who has been performing with her mother throughout the Renaissance World Tour, rocked a denim Reformation dress with chic Fendi sunglasses. The cutie patootie complemented the look with Senegalese twists while Mama Bey opted for a sleek updo. The mother of three accessorized her Laquan Smith look with a gold choker, sandals and a unique bronze clutch.

Another photo featured in the singer’s jam-packed photo carousel captured her holding “The Book of HOV,” as she read a few paragraphs out of the hardcover book. In a follow-up post, the 32-time Grammy Award winner also shared rare pictures of Jay-Z’s album covers and artwork adorned with the Brooklynite’s face.

During the busy exhibit, Bey managed to sneak in a picture with her husband. In the candid photo, the Lemonade singer wrapped her arms around the hip-hop star’s shoulder as they snapped a cute picture inside an elevator.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the fun pictures in the comments section.

“One thing about Beyoncé is she going to support her husband,” one fan wrote.

Another user commented, “Black excellence.”

One fan couldn’t believe how fast Blue Ivy had grown. “She’s so tall!” the stan gushed.

We agree! The kids grow up way too fast these days.

If you missed the opening night of “The Book of HOV,” don’t fret. The massive exhibit will be open all summer at the Brooklyn Public Library, according to CBS News. And it’s completely free, too!

