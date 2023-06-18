MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like Beyoncé isn’t the only one receiving love from fans on the Renaissance World Tour. Since joining her mom on tour, firstborn Blue Ivy has garnered much support, attention and love. But fans went all out after Thursday’s performance in Cologne, Germany.

After she rocked the stadium with her impressive “My Power” performance, fans vigorously waved blue balloons, honoring the 11-year-old superstar.

A video captured a shocked Blue once she noticed the balloons and smiled at the camera. The audience then started chanting Blue’s name.

Before exiting the stage, Blue blew kisses and peace signs to the audience dancingly and walked off, which made her mom laugh.

“Thank you, guys, for the Blue balloons,” Beyoncé told the audience. “Give it up for my beautiful Blue.”

This wasn’t the first time Blue was shown love. A woman surprised the young star with a “Go Awf, Blue” sign right when she appeared on stage for “My Power” during the Barcelona leg of the Renaissance tour.

At the same show, a lucky fan got to experience a special moment. Beyoncé brought attention to a woman who held a sign, asking the singer for help with her gender reveal.

“I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says ‘Do my gender reveal.’ I just want to do it right — do I have to open the envelope?” Beyoncé asked if someone could hand her the woman’s envelope. It took a while before the “Halo” singer held it. After opening it, she happily announced the woman was having a baby girl.

The crowd started to cheer, and Beyoncé congratulated the woman.

“Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful! God bless you,” she stated. The queen also had the audience scream out a “congratulations.”

It was a lovely moment, especially since Blue was on stage to witness it.