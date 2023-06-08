MadameNoire Featured Video

Blue Ivy is following her mother’s footsteps. The 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z joined her superstar mom on stage in Paris and London during her exciting Renaissance World Tour throughout Europe.

On May 26, the youngster stole the show in Paris when she made a surprise appearance on stage. Dressed up in a glittery silver turtleneck and baggy shimmering pants, Blue showed off her stellar moves when Beyoncé and her backup dancers launched into a performance of “My Power,” her hit song from The Lion King: The Gift.

Later in the evening, the cutie patootie returned to the stage with the dance crew to give a hyped up performance of Kendrick Lamar’s smash hit “Alright.” Fans in London were able to catch Blue again on May 29, when the youngster popped out to perform at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 11-year-old star donned a red jumpsuit as danced along with her mother.

Fans gush over Blue Ivy’s Renaissance World Tour appearance.

On social media, the Beyhive lit up with excitement to see Blue tearing it up on stage.

One fan on TikTok wrote, “I’m so obsessed with Blue Ivy. You go, girl.”

Another user joked, “This is the Blue Ivy Tour with Special Guest Beyoncé.”

A third person penned, “I know B is so proud of Blue Ivy because I am.”

Bey was a proud momma indeed. After the Paris show, the star took to Twitter with a sweet Instagram post showering her daughter with praise for her stellar performance.

“My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the “Cuff It” crooner captioned a photo and video of Blue’s incredible performance at her Paris show. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also praised Blue for her incredible dance moves, calling her “the coolest, most confident 11-year-old I know!!!!”

“I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11-year-old exhibited last night!” Lawson gushed of her granddaughter. “There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers, grown folks. She did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it!”

If you missed Blue Ivy at the London and Paris show, you might be in luck. The Renaissance World Tour continues this week with stops in Barcelona, Marseille and Cologne. Will you be attending?

