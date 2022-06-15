MadameNoire Featured Video

LisaRaye McCoy completely missed the mark with her commentary on the backlash rapper Saucy Santana’s received in recent days.

As MADAMENOIRE reported over the weekend, online users have been throwing shade in Santana’s direction since problematic and ignorant tweets the “Booty” rapper shared about Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy have resurfaced.

In one of the posts, Santana referred to Blue Ivy’s hair as “nappy.”

Unfortunately, LisaRaye indirectly implied the same ignorance on a recent episode of Fox Soul’s web series Cocktails with Queens.

The star’s blunder came after fellow actress and co-host Vivica A. Fox asked what LisaRaye’s reaction would be if Santana’s old tweets were made about the latter’s granddaughter.

The Player’s Club actress responded, “He couldn’t say that about baby Bella, because she doesn’t have nappy hair.”

LisaRaye then further highlighted her doubt that the Carters even care about Santana’s previous comments on Blue Ivy.

The actress’ co-hosts however weren’t on board with LisaRaye’s point of view.

Regarding LisaRaye’s comment on Blue Ivy’s hair texture, Vivica said, “It doesn’t make a difference. It’s a child.”

Additionally, Claudia Jordan noted that “saying Blue Ivy has nappy hair is ridiculous.”

With LisaRaye and Santana’s “nappy” comments recently making headlines, those who need education on texturism and hair-based discrimination are outing themselves.

The renewed commentary surrounding Blue Ivy’s hair comes just as the 10-year-old rocked gorgeous and lengthy tresses while sitting courtside with her father, Jay-Z, at the NBA Finals.

The tween rocked a black, monochromatic look. It consisted of a leather jacket, top and pants that were matched with hoop earrings, shades and Nike Low Dunks.

The father-daughter-duo even shared a cute moment on screen, to the tween’s slight embarrassment.

