Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest child, recently received her first two gold plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Blue Ivy is a 10-year-old with an increasing amount of awards and accomplishments attached to her name.

The child’s feature on Beyoncé’s song “Blue” from the entertainer’s 2013 self-titled album earned Blue Ivy one of the certifications.

The other plaque was secured through the success of the song “Brown Skin Girl” off Beyoncé’s 2019 project, The Lion King: The Gift. Those who’ve heard the empowering anthem know Blue Ivy’s vocals sing the track’s chorus during the beginning and end of the song.

“Both [“Blue” and “Brown Skin Girl”] crossed the 500,000 units mark, putting them in position for gold certifications,” Hip Hop DX reports.

The certifications make Blue Ivy the third Carter in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s household to receive their props from the RIAA.

Thanks to the Renaissance’s success in the past few weeks, Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album earned the talent a shocking 70 RIAA certifications in one day, according to VIBE.

Blue Ivy’s Industry Success

Blue Ivy’s musical track record is already gearing up to be as successful as those of her famous parents.

The ten-year-old became the second youngest Grammy winner last year with a win in the Best Music Video category. The accolade was attached to “Brown Skin Girl,” additionally featuring SAINt JHN, Wizkid, and her mother Beyoncé as musical collaborators.

The youngster similarly became the MTV Video Music Awards’ youngest winner ever last year — also thanks to her involvement in “Brown Skin Girl.”

The track’s music video — which features a slew of celebrity cameos — won its VMA in the Best Cinematography category.

Congrats to Blue Ivy!