Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, the bold and electric chief marketing officer at Netflix, is exiting from the coveted position after two years with the streaming giant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was mutual between the 45-year-old businesswoman and the company.

Saint John broke barriers merging the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and film through Netflix’s campaigns. The superstar marketer was at the helm of massive projects like the star-studded Super Bowl Commercial featuring Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lopez, and Mark Ruffalo. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Saint John even brought in Allure editor-in-chief, Michelle Lee to help elevate Netflix’s core mission of inclusivity and diverse programming.

Before joining the team at Netflix in 2020, Saint John held executive marketing positions at Uber, Apple Music, and Pepsi among others. She was also named as one of the Top 50 Most Influential Female Leaders in Africa within the corporate and business sphere by Leading Ladies Africa.

“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” Saint John said in a statement. “It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.”

Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos showered the innovative exec for her “creativity and energy.”

“She has attracted world-class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and we wish her the best,” he said.

Netflix’s VP of marketing, Marian Lee has been appointed to Saint John’s position following her exit.

Earlier this week, the thriving businesswoman was honored as one of Billboard’s top executives during their Women In Music event. Saint John gushed about the accolade, telling her fans on Instagram.

“@billboard thank you for continuing to honor me! I’ve been on a streak since ‘13 (with the honor of being named Executive of the Year in ‘16!)…And I celebrate every single year,” Boz, who describes herself as a “Free Black Woman,” wrote.

“Whew, I’m full of fresh gratitude. And although I’ve been in the Hall of Fame since ‘18, I’m still running around singing at the top of my lungs in full celebration!!! Here’s to celebrating the power of music in EVERY space EVERY year,” she continued. “Shout out to my @netflix colleagues who continue to inspire me every day… especially those who are creating innovative ways to incorporate music in our content. Let’s keep on keeping on!”

