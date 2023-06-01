MadameNoire Featured Video

Da’Naia Jackson, the ex-wife of cheating relationship guru Derrick Jaxn, is helping victims of infidelity heal their broken hearts from past trauma with an expensive remedy.

This week, the holy minister and entrepreneur launched an online course called H.E.A.L.E.D: Infidelity Recovery Bootcamp, which teaches people how to mend their emotional wounds from a bad relationship.

The once “at peace” stay-at-home wife believes that by forming an intimate relationship with the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, an individual can heal their broken heart by allowing the “Holy Spirit to bind up their wounds.”

Throughout the extensive course, students will engage in “raw, real and honest discussion, Bible study and guidance on how to heal” from their relationship trauma, Jackson states in her testimonial video on the course website.

Here’s what you’ll get if you sign up for the course.

For two payments of $495, students will receive coaching from the relationship healer and gain access to Jackson’s self-guided BootCamp course that teaches people how to rebuild their life after infidelity.

One of the classes, and we kid you not, is called “Let’s Be Real: I’ll Bust The Windows Out Of Your Car.”

The bootcamp gives heartbroken individuals tips on how to “overcome the deep-seated pain caused by infidelity and being hot and provoked to anger by their affair partner.”

Looking for a little more guidance on your healing journey? Jackson has got you covered. If you have the cash, for a cool $4,997, you can enroll in the H.E.A.L.E.D one-on-one coaching program that helps harmed lovers turn their pain into profit.

By the end of the relationship bootcamp, Jackson hopes to help people find “clarity on whether or not they should leave or stay in their marriage” and to heal from the “pain” and “fear” caused by their cheating loved one.

The Kingdom. Children. Essentials COO knows exactly what it feels like to be betrayed in marriage.

In 2021, Jackson was dragged into the court of public opinion when her ex-husband Derrick Jaxn confessed to cheating in a cringey YouTube video. Jackson donned a black bonnet and timid expression, holding her former husband’s hand as he admitted to his infidelity.

At the time, the devout Christian said she had “made peace” with the famed relationship coach’s creepin’ and that they were working to rebuild their marriage. But things eventually turned sour between the pair.

After four years of marriage, in December 2022, Jaxn filed for divorce from Da’Naia. But shortly after the split, social media users couldn’t help but notice the shy and submissive influencers glow up online.

Jackson surprised fans in May when she took to Instagram donning a bright smile and a fashionable ensemble. She looked happy, refreshed and healed. Now, she’s ready to share what really went down in her broken marriage.

On May 25, the infidelity coach appeared in an interview with Laterras Whitfield on his Dear Future Wifey podcast, where she detailed the ups and downs of her relationship with Jaxn from start to finish. At one point during their rocky relationship, Da’Naia claimed that the YouTube star admitted to cheating with 100 women outside of their coveted union.

Play

There’s a second part to the explosive interview, too! Watch it below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Sends A Disturbing Warning Message To Internet Detractors