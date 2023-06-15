MadameNoire Featured Video

Love isn’t lost for Pastor DeVon Franklin. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on June 8, the newly single minister revealed that he still deeply cares for his ex-wife Meagan Good.

“The love for us has not gone away. It’s just changed form,” the 45-year-old star said. The Wait author also revealed that he often speaks to the 41-year-old Harlem actress.

Play

In 2021, Franklin and Good filed for divorce after nine years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Reflecting on the tough split, the motivational speaker confessed that he went through an emotional reckoning throughout the difficult divorce.

“Mentally, I’m doing much better,” Franklin began. “But the process to that, like, I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that. But that comes from a process, you know?”

During his healing journey, the devout Christian went through a rollercoaster of emotions. According to the star, there were moments when he would cry himself to sleep at night over the loss of Good.

“There are moments when I’ve been angry, but I’ve allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal because, in my experience, when I’m not facing what I’m feeling, then I’m trying to find something else to help me get through the pain,” he added.

Franklin also shared his thoughts on Good’s budding romance with Jonathan Majors.

Now that he’s in a better place, Franklin told The Breakfast Club hosts that he’s happy to see Good moving on and living her best life. In May, the Think Like A Man star sparked dating rumors with Jonathan Majors. The celebs were first spotted dining together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles on May 6. Two weeks later, the odd pair were photographed holding hands while boarding a flight in New York City.

Sources close to the rumored lovebirds told TMZ that their relationship was “fairly new” and that they had gotten really close quickly. Franklin wished his ex-wife the best when asked about Good’s rumored romance with Majors.

“She’s happy. That’s a blessing,” the pastor shared. “If I had that [ill will], whatever I’m putting out, that’s what’s coming back. So I’m not putting [that] out; I don’t have any ill will towards anyone in that regard because I don’t have any ill will towards myself in that regard. So no, there’s no hate.”

Dang, Mr. Franklin really needs a hug right now.

RELATED CONTENT: Whoopi Goldberg Helped Meagan Good ‘Rediscover’ Herself After Divorce From DeVon Franklin