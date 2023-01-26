MadameNoire Featured Video

Nearly two years after her painful divorce from pastor DeVon Franklin, Meagan Good is looking good and feeling great. During an interview with The View Jan. 24, the actress thanked host Whoopi Goldberg for helping her to push through the difficult split.

“I have to give you your flowers. You’re so nurturing and amazing and kind and [she] covers you,” Good said, according to PEOPLE. “[She] looks out for me and the other girls on set. It’s been a joy. I feel very, very privileged.”

Good, who stars alongside Goldberg in the Amazon Prime series Harlem, showered the 67-year-old actress with praise for the support and care she exhibited during her 2021 split from Franklin.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways,” the 41-year-old shared.

“I’ve gotta say again, Whoopi was very instrumental in that because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me. I think in this season, I’m just really excited for what’s next.”

Meagan Good has learned a few things since her divorce from DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good and Franklin, 44, filed for divorce in December 2021 after 10 years of marriage. In a statement to PEOPLE, the former pair said there was “no one at fault” for the end of their union and that it was “the next best chapter in the evolution” of their love.

Looking ahead, Good said she’s “excited” to see what the future holds, now that she’s had some time to reflect on her divorce.

“I’m like, ‘All right, Lord, if you allowed it, what’s next, Dad?’ It’s exciting for me low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever’s supposed to be next,” she said, adding:

“I’m really embracing that, excited about it. I don’t know what to expect and that’s kind of amazing.”