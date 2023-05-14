MadameNoire Featured Video

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are reportedly dating, on the heels of Majors facing assault charges with a former lover.

The new couple was spotted at Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles last weekend to see a movie, according to PEOPLE.

Majors, 33, has been keeping a low profile after he was arrested in March for an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. He faces charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, authorities told Associated Press.

The shocking assault allegations come during the actor’s meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom. His performances in Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantomania has catapulted the star into a rising A-List actor.

His 2020 role in Lovecraft Country launched his career to new heights. The actor has since appeared in films such as The Harder They Fall, Devotion, and Da 5 Bloods.

Since his arrest, Majors has ended business relationships with his management and PR team, in addition to being pulled from upcoming film projects.

During a recent virtual court appearance for the assault and harassment charges, Majors denied the allegations again.

According to CNN, Priya Chaudhry, an attorney representing the actor, accuses prosecutors of racial bias and is adamant about having video evidence that exonerates him.

“This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims,” Chaudhry said in a statement. “To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

Good, 41, has had her fair share of suitors since announcing her divorce from DeVon Franklin. The actress recently passed up on a very public invitation to date rapper NLE Choppa.

Choppa hilariously acknowledged word about the couple on his Twitter.

The actress currently stars in Shazam! Fury of The Gods as superhero Darla.

While Majors and Good haven’t publicly made a splash as a couple, sources told TMZ the two have gotten closer in recent weeks.

Major needs all the support he can get as the next hearing for his case is scheduled for June 13.