Reality TV star turned actress Erica Mena is garnering praise for her riveting portrayal of Elizabeth Carter in The Stepmother 3.

In the third installment of the Tubi thriller, Mena steps up Carter’s craziness to a whole new level. The deranged killer takes on a slew of different identities as she desperately searches for the “perfect family,” according to Cassius. But Carter’s dangerous past catches up to her when she tries to plot revenge on her first true love, Eddie, played by singer and actor Marques Houston.

Fans have been raving about Mena’s performance ever since the film dropped on June 8. Some people claimed that the VH1 star gave her best performance in the third installment of the Tubi trilogy.

One user on Twitter joked that the Scared Famous alum’s crazy persona came off a little too realistic. Hey, you know the saying. Art definitely imitates life.

Fans show love to Erica Mena on Instagram.

On Instagram, Mena, 35, thanked fans for all of their love and support as the beautiful comments came pouring in following the film’s release.

“The Stepmother 3 is #1 on @tubi,” the mother of two revealed in the caption. “Seriously, we can’t thank you all enough for supporting this whole trilogy the way you have. So many incredible talents on and off camera worked so hard to make this happen. We Really Appreciate This So Much.”

In the comments section, fans kept the love flowing and showered the New York native with more praise for superb acting skills.

One stan penned, “She played the fuck out of every character. Loved it.”

Another person wrote to the actress, “I’m ready for part 4.”

A third fan chimed in, “You bodied this character mama 🫶🏽”

The Stepmother 3 is available for streaming on Tubi now. Have you seen the new film? What do you think of Erica Mena’s performance?

