Erica Mena and Safaree are officially over. Over a year after Mena filed for divorce, her wish was granted on Sept. 12, TMZ reported. They were able to end their marriage through arbitration.

It stated in the legal docs that Safaree will pay Mena $4,305 a month in child support for their two children. Mena will also go by her maiden name. As far as their Georgia home, they already sold it to reality tv producer Carlos King for $1.3 million.

Mena filed for divorce after claiming Samuels’ cheated on her while she was pregnant with their second child. She also admitted to damaging thousands of dollars worth of Samuels’ belongings over the cheating allegations. He took her to court over this and claimed she damaged $30,000 of custom sneakers and poured paint on his three motorbikes.

Mena also said that she was left alone during her pregnancy as well. In the comment section of a now-deleted post, a fan said she was excited for Mena and hoped she had more children. The Love & Hip Hop star replied, “Absolutely never getting pregnant again. Lol It’s not easy doing it alone girl.”

After the birth of their son Legend, she also showed photos of her in the neonatal intensive unit (NICU) without Samuels by her side. In the caption she wrote:

New NICU Mommy. Day 10 Legend Brian Samuels & Mommy staying STRONG 🧿✨So far five out of the ten days I felt lost. I’m feeling guilty, confused and scared. I’ve been getting phone calls and receiving messages. I’m asked a million times how I’m doing and if I’m ok. But how can you be doing? Can you really be ok right now? BUT I Remind myself , they love me and they are reaching out BECAUSE they love me. They might not understand, but they want to. This journey I’m on, feels long. It has been tough. I’m taking steps forward, and I’m taking some back. I have good days, and I’m preparing for the bad ones.

Mena filed for divorce in May 2021.