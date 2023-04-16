MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Mena reportedly called her ex-husband Safaree “a deadbeat father”. The reality show star went off on social media after clips of Safaree celebrating with his alleged new boo Amara La Negra hit the internet. The two show alums even shared a kiss.

The clip, posted on The Shade Room, shows Safaree gifting Amara’s twins, Sumajestad and Sualteza, with Rolex watches and telling partygoers how much he’s appreciated her since moving to Miami.

“I’m doing this because I’m new to Miami, and ever since I have been here, Amara has been a great everything – friend, tour guide, help me with my Spanish. You know,” he said.

“Business partner,” La Negra added.

“Yes, great business partner, great with the future endeavors. She’ll send me things in the morning just like, ‘Hey, there’s this motivational app it sends you inspirational things throughout the day.’ As a Black man, we need that.” Safaree continued.

While Safaree and Amara’s relationship hasn’t been confirmed, nor is it known if it will be part of an upcoming season of the Love & Hip Hop: Miami franchise’s storyline, Mena has questions about her ex-husband’s newfound generosity after seeing the Rolex watches. In fact, she wants him to keep that same energy when it comes to their children.

Writing back on an Instagram post by The Shade Room, Mena revealed that her kids never received gifts from their father.

“Aww, so cute. It’s just very interesting how my kids have NEVER received gifts like this by this waste man. My daughter just turned 3. All she got was a birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room, and please don’t get me started on how he didn’t do anything for my son’s first birthday until two weeks after the fact,” Mena wrote. “And again, that was just balloons in his living room. But happy every [body] enjoyed this circus theme birthday party with a deadbeat clown as the guest.”

Black Twitter chimed in on the ensuing drama. Some fans understood why Mena would be upset.

Other fans thought Amara and Safaree may be trying to stay relevant by making a romance a part of a storyline for Love & Hip Hop.

Back in September 2022, Safaree and Mena’s divorce became finalized. Legal docs stated that he would pay his ex-wife $4,305 a month in child support for their two children.

The spicy Latina filed for divorce after claiming her ex cheated on her while she was pregnant with their second child. She also admitted to damaging thousands of dollars worth of Safaree’s belongings over the cheating allegations. He took her to court and also claimed she damaged $30,000 of custom sneakers and poured paint on his three motorbikes.

After going off about being blocked by Safaree in the comments, Mena posted cryptic messages on her social media accounts about her mental health and her relationship with her ex.