A Megan Thee Stallion fan got the opportunity of a lifetime to join the Grammy award-winning rapper on stage during an LA Pride In The Park performance.

On June 10, Markell Washington, a dancer and TikTok creator, posted the moment to remember on his Instagram. The clip showed Washington twerking up a storm, hitting backflips, and oozing Black Boy Joy at the Los Angeles pride event.

“Anyone who knows me knows I love me some Megan Thee Stallion. Last night she brought me on stage, and I had to eat. I love this lady with a passion, lol, and the way she hyped me up the whole time, and they kept putting me on the big screen,” Washington expressed in his post.

Not only did the talented dancer take the runway portion of the stage while the rest of Megan’s hotties (fans) twerked behind him, but he also got hyped by the Hot Girl herself. She even joined him for some of the improv choreography.

“Yeah, I did what I came to do,” Washington told his followers.

“This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance,” Megan said in a statement about the event.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper is no stranger to advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community, and a heartwarming surprise by Megan’s middle school classmate revealed that during the star’s time on stage.

The star reunited with a former classmate during the show and was thanked for defending them after being bullied back in the day. Luis Carlos also joined Washington on stage for the dance-off portion of the show.

“I have so much respect for her since the time in middle school when I was being talked down being called gay when I wasn’t out yet, and she stepped in and defended me,” Carlos told his followers.

The performance was a treat for fans of Megan after she recently shared that she is taking a break from making new music. Following her smoking hot performance, she told her followers that her fans did the most, and it counts.

“Thee Hotties really showed out last night🔥🔥🔥 !!! So much love at LA PRIDE” she wrote.

Megan performed for more than 25,000 people at Los Angeles State Historic Park for LA Pride In The Park two-day festival held June 9 and 10. Event organizers said the party is one of the country’s most sought-after and largest Official Pride concerts.

She is now preparing for her performance at EssenceFest.