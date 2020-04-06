“A Man Can Be Mediocre As He Wants To Be And Still Be Praised” Megan Thee Stallion Talks Double Standard In Rap

Women will always be more heavily criticized than men, no matter what we do. That’s certainly true when it comes to rap. Men have a strong majority in the genre. And sadly, no matter how many untalented, uninspired, mumbling, non-rhythmic rappers come on the scene, the industry seems to welcome them with open arms.

While women with content, personality and a legit gift are overly scrutinized, with their entire career diminished to a single aspect of their personas.

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion spoke about this recently when she was interviewed for Marie Claire. Megan spoke about the ways critics, music-lovers and even other people in the music industry accuse female rappers of being hypersexual.

“A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be but still be praised. A man can talk about how he’s about to do all of these drugs and then come and shoot your house up. But as soon as I say something about my vagina, it’s the end of the world? What are you really mad about? You cannot be mad about me rapping about sex. That’s not what you’re mad about.”

When probed about which issues these naysayers might really have, Megan said:

“It’s something deeper. Not only am I rapping about sex, I’m rapping about you making me feel good. I’m not rapping about licking on you. No, you’re going to do what I told you to do, and I feel like sometimes that can be a little intimidating….Sometimes it’s overwhelming to some men. They can’t handle it, they get a little shook, they get a little scared. But I’m not going nowhere, so get used to it. I know that women are powerful. I know that we are out here birthing people. I know that we are out here running shit, so I can’t even be mad at you for thinking that we should be held to a high standard. We’re the ultimate beings. We are the superior beings.”