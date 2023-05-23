MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s wax figures are major hotties that’ll hold space in the New York and Las Vegas locations of Madame Tussauds.

The “Body” rapper showed out when she pulled up to the May 20 unveiling of her uncannily accurate wax figures. She wore a multi-colored, loosely knit dress and rocked a full head of bouncy ginger curls. Her hair was styled in an afro with bangs.

“I honestly wanted to kiss myself 😍🤤😂. Hotties, we are officially legendary 😝, go see me at @madametussaudsusa,” Megan captioned a carousel post of herself with the figures.

Each figure looked like a spitting image of the beautiful and talented 28-year-old MC.

The rapper had two created — one that was more a reflection of her Tina Snow persona and the other of her Good News album cover. Both wax figures rocked cowboy hats as a nod to the Houston Hottie’s Texas roots.

Every curve of the rapper’s physical assets was artfully displayed. A group of 20 detailed craftsmen worked on Megan’s likenesses for six months before they mastered the wax replica of the gorgeous rapper. They captured her smoldering eyes, lengthy fingernails and bodacious, banging body.

The tourist attraction’s process takes up to 200 measurements of its celebrity subjects before their likenesses are immortalized in wax.

“We couldn’t have hoped for more Good News than the addition of not one but two Megan Thee Stallion wax figures into our Las Vegas and New York attractions,” said Madame Tussauds Head of Marketing, Matthew Clarkson. “Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style and star power which serves as an inspiration to so many.”

Fellow celebrities fawned over how amazing the rapper’s wax figures were in the comments of Megan’s post.

SZA said, “First slide, I dead ass couldn’t tell which was a doll 😂.”

City Girls rapper JT added, “I couldn’t tell which one was you! Both perfect dolls 😍😍.”

“Now whoever did these needs a medal! Wow!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” praised Nina Parker.

Megan’s likeness will be on display at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas from May 20, and at the New York location starting May 29.

See how Megan reacted to her wax figures in the clip below.

