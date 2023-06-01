MadameNoire Featured Video

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are living life together, and Instagram can’t get enough of the cute couple.

On May 30, Diggs, 52, uploaded a gushy video to his account that captured him slow dancing with the former Love & Hip-Hop star. In the short clip, Jones, 36, donned blue printed sweats and a matching tank top as she seduced the actor with a few sexy dance moves to Keith Sweat’s classic hit “Make It Last Forever.”

At one point, the mother of two grinded up on Diggs right before she dropped down to the floor to show off her sturdy knees. The funny video ended with the two embracing one another as they danced, laughed and made funny faces toward the camera.

Fans of the couple gushed about their playful and loving connection in the comments section.

“Y’all so fun,” actress Toy Connor wrote.

Another user commented, “If it ain’t like this, or close to it, I don’t want it.”

A third fan of the adorable love birds chimed in, “Hope you guys stay this happy always.”

In 2022, Diggs and Jones made their relationship public by posting several funny videos alongside one another on social media. Since then, fans have had their eyes glued on the pair’s incomparable bond.

In November, the couple sparked baby rumors after a few social media users wondered if Jones was pregnant or expecting a child with Diggs.

To set the record straight, the reality TV star took to Instagram with a funny video revealing her new baby, a small puppy named Roxie, that she shares with The Best Man actor.

“I mean obviously, like, you guys have been asking me am I expecting, [or] ‘Are you pregnant?’ And it’s like, why do I have to tell you guys like this,” she told fans in the hilarious clip. “I didn’t want to have to tell you guys that, yes, yes, I was.”

Then, Diggs popped out from behind the Illinois native to reveal the adorable black and white spotted pooch. “Meet her,” the star said before letting out a chuckle.

These two are just so adorable together, and we can’t wait to see how their relationship grows. Do you think wedding bells will be ringing soon?

