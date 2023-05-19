MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s latest Instagram post celebrated that the billionaire mogul is still a bad gyal, even as a pregnant mom.

The “Lift Me Up” singer didn’t let being pregnant with her second child stop her from releasing never-before-seen maternity shoot photos of carrying her first baby, Young RZA.

The Fenty mogul took to Instagram May 18 and posted sultry pictures from when she was pregnant with her 1-year-old baby boy RZA.

Rihanna bared nothing and tastefully showed off her beautiful pregnant figure in several snapshots. In others, the songstress donned a golden chest harness, a black thong, snakeskin heels and jewelry. The Bajan baddie modeled long wavy tresses on a picturesque, tropical balcony with palm trees and flowers.

A seemingly cryptic aspect of two of the singer’s photos was a blue book with gold detailing that she held close to her chest.

In her caption, Rihanna said the photos were part of a series called “Rub on ya titties.”

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”

Marjorie Harvey left a trio of heart eye emojis, and Spotify’s account added, “RZA has the mama of the year.”

“Whole Lotta Money” rapper Bia commented, “the most beautiful,” according to People. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton reportedly showed her love for the photos, too and left several red heart emojis.

Rihanna is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple celebrated RZA’s first birthday with a “Wu-Tang iz 4 da Churen”-inspired bash in mid-May.

