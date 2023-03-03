MadameNoire Featured Video

The baby love surrounding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s 9-month-old son was fully displayed during the family’s British Vogue March 2023 cover shoot.

Behind-the-scenes footage captured the Fenty mogul, her mother Monica Braithwaite and Rocky holding and playing with the couple’s little one throughout their day on set. The baby boy smiled while being passed from one set of arms to another, cradled by his grandma and parents.

Seen on the beach setting that provided the magazine issue’s cover photo, crew members engaged with Rih and Rocky’s baby from behind the camera to keep the child in good spirits.

Rihanna fawned over her baby boy and playfully cooed, “Awwhhh, whoa, whoa baby’s up! Baby’s awake!” in the latter part of the video.

Rihanna On Motherhood

Rihanna shared with her followers that the photo shoot went down before she even realized she is carrying her and Rocky’s second child.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️,” she penned on Instagram Feb. 15.

The “Lift Me Up” singer told British Vogue that motherhood has been a life-changing experience in many ways in her cover story.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” the Fenty mogul said, describing motherhood. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything; you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because it doesn’t matter.”

Get more of the inside scoop and fashion details of Rihanna’s British Vogue cover below.

