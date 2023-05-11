MadameNoire Featured Video

The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s adorable son has been revealed. According to a birth certificate obtained by the Daily Mail, the superstar couple named their child RZA, an ode to the leader of the legendary East Coast hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

The Fenty Beauty founder is reportedly a big fan of the hardcore Staten Island collective. And It looks like little RZA is following in his dad’s footsteps. Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, is also named after an iconic Wu-Tang Clan member.

Notably, the certificate indicates that the youngster was given his father’s middle name of Athelston, which reportedly means “noble stone” in old English. Rihanna welcomed her beautiful baby boy on May 13 at 10:58 AM at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Back in April, the soon-to-be mother of two dropped a hint about the cutie patootie’s name as she was dining with Rocky and their son at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The “Diamonds” singer was photographed wearing an oversized Wu-Tang Clan jersey.

But that wasn’t the first time that the multihyphenate hinted at her son’s name. In August 2022, the hitmaker was spotted in New York City wearing a baggy white RZA t-shirt.

Rocky shares a close musical connection with members of the Wu-Tang Clan. In 2015, the Harlem native collaborated on a song with RZA’s groupmate Raekwon on the hit smash “Fly International Luxurious Art.”

Twitter users share mixed reactions about baby RZA’s name reveal.

After news of baby RZA’s name flooded the internet, Twitter users lit up with mixed reactions. Some people called out the Daily Mail for sharing the baby’s birth certificate online. A few users claimed that it was an invasion of the couple’s privacy. Other users got a kick out of the young tot’s legendary hip-hop name.

We wish Rihanna would have shared the news, but we’re glad to see the happy family smiling and thriving.

We wonder what their forthcoming bundle of joy will be named. Do you think it will start with an “R?”

