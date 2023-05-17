MadameNoire Featured Video

Tokyo Toni showed off her twerking skills at the audition for Zeus Network’s reality TV show Baddies East. Video footage obtained by The Neighborhood Talk captured the 51-year-old matriarch bouncing her voluptuous clappas as she taught some of the auditioners in the DMV how to drop down and get their twerk on.

At one point, Toni squatted down and bounced her bubble booty around in a circle, showing off her impressive sturdy knees.

Chrisean Rock, Natalie Nunn, and surprisingly, Toni’s daughter, Blac Chyna, could be seen in the background cheering the influencer on as she shook her tail feather toward the group of auditioners.

In the comments section, users seemed to be impressed and appalled by Toni’s twerking.

One Instagram user wrote, “From twerking on double beds at the Days Inn to twerking in the banquet hall at the Hyatt. A real DC come up.”

A second user quipped, “Dream Kardashian’s Grandmother, ladies n gentlemen. I love it.”

A third person commented in disagreement, “She wanna be On baddies so bad. She needs to be on Oldies… with Blueface mom and NBA momma. She too old for this shit.”

A fourth scoffed, ”This is all her miserable behind wanted to be a star like her daughter she was even willing to degrade her own flesh and blood for fame.”

On May 12, Toni and Chyna were selected to judge the audition event for Zeus Network’s Baddies East in the DMV. After dealing with months of disparaging remarks from her mother online, it looks like the 35-year-old doctorate recipient has chosen to mend her troubled relationship with Toni.

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni mended their rough patch just in time for her birthday.

Last Friday, the saved influencer took to Instagram with a sweet video that captured her hugging and smiling alongside her momma. Surprisingly, Toni donned a large tattoo of Chyna’s real name “Angela” on the front of her chest.

“It’s huge,” the former Zeus Network star told her daughter, whose real name is Angela White. “Over my heart,” she added as she hugged Chyna. Then, the mother and daughter duo fell down to the ground and began rolling around as they kissed one another on the cheek and laughed.

According to Chyna’s caption, Toni got the massive tat in honor of her 35th birthday, which was on May 11.

“Thank you God, for the 35 years of life. I love you mom for birthing me. Happy Birthday to me,” the former OnlyFans star captioned the sweet post.

Fans were surprised by the unexpected reunion, but many were happy to see the two reunited again. “We Can’t Help But Love Our Mama’s Regardless,” One fan commented. “Heal it, god!! Break down the walls of division.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “It doesn’t matter how hard they fight that’s still her mom!”

A third person chimed in, “We all need our moms.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tokyo Toni Calls Out Praise Over Blac Chyna’s Butt Shot Removal