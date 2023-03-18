MadameNoire Featured Video

When Blac Chyna revealed that she was undergoing a breast and butt reduction surgery, fans offered support for her new medical and lifestyle journey. But it’s the former OnlyFans star’s own mother Tokyo Toni who is calling out those who are saying they are proud of Chyna.

In a video reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, Tokyo Toni is cursing up a storm and saying the whole thing is clown behavior.

“Blac Chyna that’s so sweet you are taking your butt shots out your face. Bitch. What? Really,” Toni said mocking supporters. “Oh, we’re so proud of you to do that. Y’all some clowns.”

People in the comments were confused by Toni’s lack of support for her daughter, calling it toxic parenting.

“Something aint right with moms,” Atlanta radio personality Mz Shyneka wrote.

“It’s heartbreaking to see her mom be her biggest hater online. I pray for healing for both,” actress Nzinga Imani added.

“Too many toxic dysfunctional mothers going viral… smh y’all know the pentagon confirmed a mothership in our solar system, the banks are crashing and we’re on the brink of WW3?” Lady Luck added.

“Prime example of canceling toxic family members is just fine for your sanity,” Carmena Kisses wrote.

Blac Chyna, 34, claimed she needed the procedure in order to take her career and life to the “next level,” according to Page Six. The model and influencer opted for silicone injections or “a– shots” to plump up her derriere, when she was 19. Recently, the mother of two said she regretted getting the shots because of the severe health complications associated with the procedure.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, told her followers. The star also told fans that removing her fake nails and face fillers were “next on my list.”

Chyna is part of a growing number of celebs who are making the decision to downsize or completely remove all of their cosmetic enhancements.

The reality is that plastic surgery is one of the riskiest procedures in the medical world, especially silicone injections and the infamous Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), two procedures that have become famous over the last decade.

