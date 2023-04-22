MadameNoire Featured Video

Tokyo Toni got emotional while discussing her toxic relationship with Blac Chyna, and shockingly, a few social media users rushed in to show sympathy to the teary-eyed matriarch.

On April 20, the distraught mother took to Instagram with a video offering more details about her rift with the born-again Christian. Toni, real name Shalana Hunter, began crying as she blamed herself for raising Chyna to be “spoiled.”

“She was spoiled, raised by me. She will not admit it because I’m her sacrifice while I’m living,” Toni, 51, shared with her followers. “I don’t ever have to talk to her again because of the disappointment and the disrespect and the lies.”

As tears streamed down her face, Toni said she didn’t feel loved and cherished by Chyna. She also claimed that the 34-year-old influencer was faking her new holy identity to secure brand deals.

In a follow-up video, the quinquagenarian continued weeping while reflecting on her role as a mother to Chyna.

Toni claimed that she was a “good” parent and acknowledged that she had many “faults.” But despite the ups and downs, she thought her daughter had a good life growing up.

In the comments section, a few people sympathized with the teary-eyed confession.

“Live your life. We can’t control anyone, let alone our grown ass kids; God sees all. No need to explain what you did and didn’t do. None of us are perfect…” wrote one user.

A second Instagram user penned, “It hurts a lot to feel unappreciated, and as a mom, I’m sure you went above and beyond, and as kids, we tend to forget that part until we become parents too. I pray one day, you guys can hug and cry together and cherish each other forever! You deserve it. She deserves it. And god will fix it one day.”

A third supporter said, “You need a therapist… maybe y’all can fix this after you get some professional and spiritual help; I pray for your healing because this is truly sad.”

Some people weren’t buying Toni’s “crocodile tears.”

“I’m glad Chyna let go of her toxic gaslighting mother. You’re one of the people holding her back,” a fourth person wrote under Toni’s sobby post. “You weren’t a mother. You were a provider— if you were there at all. Your actions in the present tells us everything we need to know about the past. Nobody cares about crocodile tears when it’s from a person who disparages her daughter.”

Toni has been blasting Chyna online since she turned her life to the Lord. In March, the Lashed Cosmetics CEO embarked on a spiritual journey that inspired her to remove some of her body enhancements. The “Doom” rapper ditched her butt and breast implants and removed her face fillers. She also said sayonara to her demonic Baphomet tattoo and her OnlyFans account, where she reportedly made millions.

Some fans congratulated and raised an eyebrow at the Baltimore native when she revealed she had obtained her “doctorate” from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. But the saved influencer hasn’t let the criticism stop her from living her best holy life.

Earlier this month, the mother of two celebrated Easter Sunday with a fabulous photoshoot. She’s also been busy in the studio, working on new music and expanding her new haircare line.

