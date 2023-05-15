MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface gave his baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis, her flowers on the heels of falling out with pregnant girlfriend Chrisean Rock.

The “Thotiana” rapper unleashed a string of tweets praising Alexis in comparison to his other girlfriends.

“Jaidyn is undefeated, I must admit, Blueface wrote.

The 26-year-old rapper told his followers that no one even holds a candle to Alexis. The toxicity of it all went down on Mother’s Day.

“Can’t no bitch hold a candle to my baby on some of y’all dead homies. If you had sex with more than one man and you not sitting pretty with everything paid for BBL, etc., You are not winning. You had a lot of pointless sex,” he wrote.

The shots fired appear to be centering on his current relationship with Rock. The two are at odds again and telling it all ok social media.

Since the fallout, Blueface has been taking petty shots outwardly supporting Alexis as the woman he wants the stand with instead of Rock.

“A real bitch gone always win in the end shine momma you deserve it,” he wrote.

Rock took to Instagram on May 6 to share heartbreaking revelations regarding the status of her toxic relationship with Blueface, the decision around keeping her unborn child, and her regrets in light of her new journey into motherhood.

She shed light on the pain and doubt she’s experiencing and the road to parenthood for an upcoming docuseries coming to the Zeus network. Her on-again, off-again relationship with Blueface was at the center of Crazy In Love, a reality show documenting the couple’s complex and tumultuous relationship.

“Sheesh. I’m 20 weeks already, but when I see the face of what was growing inside of me, I had to pray the fear away of being a mommy. I’m currently documenting with @thezeusnetwork, and it’s super overwhelming because this pregnancy was planned, but now he doesn’t see a future with me anymore,” Rock wrote, referencing her unborn child’s feelings about moving forward with her.

On May 9, Blueface seemingly addressed all the points she made in her Instagram post. The amateur boxer detailed how he didn’t want the baby and that a judge should not force him to pay child support.

“I pay all my taxes, judge. I’m a good n——a. I got 2 kids no child support ever filed cuz I take care of my kids. But this victim- playing hoe gone manipulate you, judge. She got me, bro. Don’t let her get you. She still got time to end all of this on cryp,” he penned, referencing Chrisean’s option to still have an abortion.

Rock is 21 weeks pregnant and will continue filming her Zeus network documentary with or without the rapper.