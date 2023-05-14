MadameNoire Featured Video

Corrine Foxx, the daughter of comedic actor Jamie Foxx, shared an update about her father’s medical condition on her personal Instagram account. This comes weeks after she initially posted about Foxx’s initial emergency, which left fans and celebs pouring support for the star.

The update came with a dash of clap back as Corrine addressed reports that Foxx’s loved ones were “preparing for the worst” as it appeared he remained hospitalized.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corrine, 29, wrote.

On April 13, MADAMENOIRE reported when Corrine revealed her dad had been hospitalized for a non-disclosed medical emergency. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Corinne asked for prayers for healing for her beloved father.

The medical emergency reportedly occurred on April 11 while Foxx, 55, was in Atlanta filming a Netflix comedy action movie, Back In Action, with Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. The crew was wrapping up the film when he fell ill.

In the weeks following the incident, stars like Nia Long, Kid Cudi, and Tyler the Creator paid tribute and asked for prayers supporting Foxx’s recovery. However, the actor’s condition and details of the overall backstory about why he was in the hospital continued to be vague.

Misformation spread about Foxx’s health condition without a word from Jamie’s camp. Corrine’s Instagram post hints the star is out of the woods with his health scare.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” Foxx wrote.

Corrine is also known for co-hosting Beat Shazam! on FOX alongside her father. Nick Cannon stepped up in their place for the game show’s sixth season, which kicked off earlier in May.

The daddy and daughter may be getting back to work sooner than people think, as Corrine’s Instagram post revealed.

“We have an exciting work announcement coming next week, too!”

We’re glad Jamie’s health is on the mend.